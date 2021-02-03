TIP taps Parallel Wireless to support Indonesia lab - Mobile World Live

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) selected Parallel Wireless’ open RAN software to support infrastructure initiatives at its first laboratory in Indonesia, progressing test and validation efforts around technologies meant to boost the nation’s digital growth and economy.

In a statement, Parallel Wireless explained the TIP Community Lab will employ its cloud-native open-RAN software as part of broader testing efforts designed to aid deployment by operators Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo, XL Axiata and Smartfren.

Keith Johnson, Parallel Wireless COO, said: “The telecom industry is demanding networks that are open and flexible in order to reduce deployment and maintenance cost.”

Its collaboration with TIP will focus on enabling “an open ecosystem of disaggregated RAN solutions based on open interfaces and O-RAN standards”.

Amdocs will handle system integration at the lab.

In July 2020, TIP and GSMA announced Telkom University would host the project’s first lab in Southeast Asia as part of a multi-year collaboration with the Indonesian government and operators to improve connectivity.

Opened yesterday (2 February), the TIP Community Lab also covers rural deployment in areas covered by the ITU’s USO fund.

Parallel Wireless said it will also provide training programmes to build local open RAN ecosystems.