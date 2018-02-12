English
HomeAsiaNews

Third MVNO launches in Singapore

12 FEB 2018

Competition in Singapore’s mobile market is heating up quickly as the city state gained its third MVNO within the last two years.

Zero1 was scheduled to open registration on its website today (12 February), with its official launch coming next month, The Straits Times reported. The company will rent network capacity from market leader Singtel.

The first 3,000 customers to register will be offered unlimited data plans for a special price of SGS19 ($14.34) a month. The offer comes with 200 voice minutes and 200 text messages. The non-discounted price will be SGD29.99 per month, which the newspaper said is one-third the current market price.

Zero1 plans to differentiate its service by introducing an app in June which allows subscribers to make and receive free calls from any Singapore mobile or landline number while roaming overseas, The Straits Times said. The app uses call-forwarding technology the company developed and embedded in its back-office systems to offer free roaming.

The MVNO aims to sign up 50,000 subscribers in its first year.

Zero1 follows Liberty Wireless, a regional MVNO which launched 4G service in Singapore in May 2016 under the Circles.Life brand, and Australia-headquartered Zero Mobile, which introduced its service in December 2017 also leasing Singtel’s network.

In addition to the new MVNO players, the local market will soon see the entry of a fourth mobile operator. In December 2016 Australia-based fixed-line operator TPG beat out Singapore-headquartered rival MyRepublic to win the city-state’s fourth mobile licence, in a spectrum auction open only to new entrants.

TPG is required to use the allocated spectrum to provide nationwide street level 4G coverage within 18 months from the start of the new spectrum rights which were issued on 1 April 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

