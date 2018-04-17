English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

IoT standards split opinions

17 APR 2018

HONG KONG ELECTRONICS SYMPOSIUM: Bruce Liuping, Huawei’s director of enterprise wireless marketing, highlighted Apple’s smartphone success as an example of why broader standards are not necessarily all that important.

In a panel session, Liuping noted Apple’s iOS “is a private standard but it’s so successful, while Android is an international standard, because many other vendors use it.”

“But who is more successful? As long as you are strong enough you will be the standard.”

The Huawei executive was responding to a question on how governments can outline an appropriate approach to nurturing IoT growth, given device numbers are soaring as new applications emerge.

With 30 billion IoT devices forecast to be connected by 2030, Garrick Ng, Cisco CTO for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, said the vast amount of data which will be generated is less of a problem than the multitude of incompatible formats.

“There are no IoT standards: everybody is working on their own. For example, Cisco is running some smart city projects around the world. Smart lighting systems in different cities run on Wi-Fi, Zigbee, LoRa, RF Mesh et cetera, so the control mechanism is different, authentication is different and the security is different. We have to spend effort to integrate every single one of these.”

Ng said a city shouldn’t have to care about the format it wants results in, it just wants everything to work together.

“We need to build flexible and open platforms to integrate all different types of vendors and data formats. I don’t see things consolidating in the short term. I only see things going to be more [fragmented]. We have to be united and the architecture has to be very open,” he said.

Others on the panel agreed market forces will determine whether open standards or proprietary systems emerge as the winners in the IoT space.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei seeks network efficiency gains with AI

Huawei chair downplays importance of 5G

Spark opens LoRa IoT network for business
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association