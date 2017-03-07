English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac executive calls for clear spectrum roadmap

07 MAR 2017

A dtac executive said Thailand urgently needs a clear roadmap for spectrum availability to prepare for the expected surge in data demand in coming years.

Only a clear spectrum roadmap can prepare the country for the coming data deluge, said Paradai Theerathada, chief of corporate affairs at dtac, the country’s second largest operator, the Bangkok Post reported. While the telecoms regulator says it has a spectrum roadmap, he said when compared with other countries “it is less a roadmap than a catalogue of inventory”.

He said an effective roadmap should include a timeline for spectrum bands to be made available, the amount of spectrum to be allocated and the duration of the mobile licences. Without these, “spectrum in Thailand is sold in bits and pieces by a number of competing government organisations, with no long-term master plan”.

The Post quoted Paradai as saying the lack of a clear plan means “operators buy whatever spectrum comes up for sale, not necessarily what they need. The costs of this hoarding then gets passed on to consumers, who pay more than they would in a fair and transparent market.”

Paradai told the Post that as data needs grow, so does the need to continually expand and strengthen networks. “If operators are skittish about investing, the gap between infrastructure and data volume will grow wider and wider.”

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Information Technology Report 2016, Thailand will have about 600MHz of spectrum available for telecoms in 2020, up from 300MHz at present, which will only put the country on par with Myanmar, the Post reported.

The World Economic Forum ranked Thailand 62nd in its digital readiness index out of 104 countries. Singapore was first and Malaysia 31st.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said in December it will auction off 80MHz in the 2.6GHz band, which is owned but unused by state-owned public broadcaster MCOT, by June to prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G services in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True CEO takes on chairman role

Dtac discusses 2.3GHz mobile broadband with TOT

SEA market update: Malaysia falls, Myanmar booms
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association