 Thailand stands by 700MHz auction timeline - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thailand stands by 700MHz auction timeline

23 JAN 2019

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) stuck to its guns over the timing of a 700MHz auction, rejecting a proposal to delay the process from May until December, Bangkok Post reported.

An NBTC subcommittee previously proposed delaying the sale because the band won’t be freed up until 2020, but the organisation’s board put its foot down, the newspaper stated. Seven 5MHz-blocks of spectrum in the band will be sold. The 700MHz licences have a 20-year term and the winning bidders are required to pay 20 per cent of the final price in the first year.

Bangkok Post said the auction is generating international interest, with representatives from operators based in Malaysia and South Korea having met with NBTC secretary general Takorn Tantasith to discuss potential participation.

The companies are waiting for clarification on auction terms and are unlikely to move forward if reserve prices are similar to previous auctions, Bangkok Post said. It noted Thailand’s three major operators spent a combined THB270 billion ($8.5 billion) on 3G and 4G licences.

True Move, the country’s second-largest operator, announced last week it doesn’t plan to participate in the 700MHz auction.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NBTC drops relief demand for AIS, True

Bangladesh operators rally to LTE licence call

Malaysia consults on 700MHz mobile broadband plan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association