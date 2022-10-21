 Thailand approves landmark merger - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thailand approves landmark merger

21 OCT 2022

Thailand’s telecoms regulator gave the green light to a proposed merger of True Corp and dtac nearly a year after the tie-up was first mooted, but added a number of conditions to the controversial deal aimed at protecting consumers.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) approved the deal after first confirming it had the power to make a decision on the merger, Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand’s regulator imposed a price cap and controls on the combined entity, which GSMA Intelligence figures showed would have a market share of around 55.5 per cent based on its Q3 estimates.

In addition, the NBTC will require the new operator to provide third-party verification of its cost structure and fees for at least five years, and break out voice, data and messaging tariffs separately based on average-cost pricing, the newspaper wrote.

The merger will reduce the number of major mobile players in Thailand to two and faced resistance from some NBTC board members, opposition political party Move Forward, the Thailand Consumer Council and current market leader AIS.

NBTC began reviewing the proposed tie-up in February.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True pays cost for 5G

NBTC takes more time on True-dtac merger

Alibaba linked to Smartfren investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association