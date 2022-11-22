 Thai operators push Industry 4.0 with private networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thai operators push Industry 4.0 with private networks

22 NOV 2022
5G

Thailand-based AIS and dtac separately highlighted the potential for private 5G networks to enable businesses to simplify and automate their operations, and introduce real-time data processing to accelerate growth.

AIS stated it teamed with a number of industry partners including Huawei, which deployed a private 5G network for Siam Cement Group (SCG), to develop a smart autonomous vehicle system enabling the mining company to operate unmanned electric vehicles (EVs) at its sites across the country.

Other partners include China-based EV operator Yutong and Waytous, a specialist in wireless vehicle systems.

The private network enabled SCG to improve route planning in the transport of raw materials by truck, improving safety and lowering CO2 emissions by more than 35 per cent annually, AIS explained.

SCG president Roongrote Rangsiyopash said digital technology “is advancing us into an intelligent industrial era to effectively manage all available resources”.

AIS CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong added the collaboration is “about deploying 5G technology to upgrade industry, which is at the heart of the nation’s progress”.

Cloud deal
Meanwhile, rival dtac launched a 5G private network offering running on Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) cloud platform and a dedicated core, which is integrated with edge computing using the operator’s 26GHz spectrum.

dtac is targeting the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors with three main capabilities: robotics automation, predictive maintenance and video analytics.

Sadat Ibne Zaman, dtac’s chief business officer, explained in a statement that the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing allows it to enable customers to adopt advanced technologies including IoT and automation.

AWS country manager for Thailand Vatsun Thirapatarapong added “digital transformation and Industry 4.0, powered by private 5G, can aid businesses in boosting their competitive advantages and economic recovery efforts”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association