Thai operators push Industry 4.0 with private networks

Thailand-based AIS and dtac separately highlighted the potential for private 5G networks to enable businesses to simplify and automate their operations, and introduce real-time data processing to accelerate growth.

AIS stated it teamed with a number of industry partners including Huawei, which deployed a private 5G network for Siam Cement Group (SCG), to develop a smart autonomous vehicle system enabling the mining company to operate unmanned electric vehicles (EVs) at its sites across the country.

Other partners include China-based EV operator Yutong and Waytous, a specialist in wireless vehicle systems.

The private network enabled SCG to improve route planning in the transport of raw materials by truck, improving safety and lowering CO2 emissions by more than 35 per cent annually, AIS explained.

SCG president Roongrote Rangsiyopash said digital technology “is advancing us into an intelligent industrial era to effectively manage all available resources”.

AIS CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong added the collaboration is “about deploying 5G technology to upgrade industry, which is at the heart of the nation’s progress”.

Cloud deal

Meanwhile, rival dtac launched a 5G private network offering running on Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) cloud platform and a dedicated core, which is integrated with edge computing using the operator’s 26GHz spectrum.

dtac is targeting the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors with three main capabilities: robotics automation, predictive maintenance and video analytics.

Sadat Ibne Zaman, dtac’s chief business officer, explained in a statement that the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing allows it to enable customers to adopt advanced technologies including IoT and automation.

AWS country manager for Thailand Vatsun Thirapatarapong added “digital transformation and Industry 4.0, powered by private 5G, can aid businesses in boosting their competitive advantages and economic recovery efforts”.