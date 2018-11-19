Thai operators cleared to test 5G on 26GHz band

Thailand’s telecoms regulator approved requests from the country’s two largest mobile operators, AIS and True Move, to run 5G trials on the 26GHz band.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will allow the two operators to test 5G equipment on the mmWave band from 22 November to 15 December and will require them to submit the results, including reporting any interference with other bands, Bangkok Post reported.

AIS will partner with Nokia, while True Move will work with Huawei. The NBTC said third-ranked dtac will also apply to run 5G tests, the newspaper reported.

Wasit Wattanasap, head of operations and technical support at AIS, said in a statement the operator is “ready to bring the 5G fast experience to the Thai people. This November, Thais can clearly see the benefits of the next-generation technology”.

He noted that although there is no clear business case, he believes 5G will enhance the capabilities of various industries.

In December 2016 the regulator announced plans to hold an auction of 2.6GHz spectrum in 2017 to prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G services in 2020. But the sale was pushed back with no specific date announced.

With 120MHz of spectrum, AIS holds the most bandwidth in the country. True Move has 55MHz and dtac 50MHz, but also operates 60MHz of 2.3GHz spectrum in a partnership agreement with state-owned TOT.