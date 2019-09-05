 Thai government presses for CAT, TOT tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thai government presses for CAT, TOT tie-up

05 SEP 2019

Thailand’s digital ministry was tipped to be pressing ahead with plans to turnaround the fortunes of state-run TOT and CAT Telecom, readying a proposal which would see the pair complete a merger by mid-2020.

Bangkok Post reported a merger plan was approved by the State Enterprise Policy Office which the Digital Economy and Society Ministry intends to present to the country’s cabinet by October. It is the government’s latest attempt to revive the loss-ridden organisations, which together employ about 20,000 staff.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta, Digital Economy and Society Minister, told the newspaper a merger “is the best solution to eliminate redundancy of their business operations, as well as creating added value for their existing assets.”

The ministry asked the operators to submit detailed plans within 45 days, covering the employee and management structure; assets and valuation; and business agreements and contracts with other private companies, Bangkok Post wrote.

If approved, the combined company, National Telecom Co, would start operations in the second quarter of 2020. It would come under the control of the Finance Ministry.

The merger of the state enterprises, which the government insists will not lead to job cuts, has long been pushed to eliminate overlapping services, covering mobile, broadband and international gateways.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True off hook in CAT compensation case

TOT loses out in operator court action

Thai operators team on 5G testbeds
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association