 Thai energy company bids $5.4B for AIS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thai energy company bids $5.4B for AIS

20 APR 2021

Gulf Energy Development submitted a $5.4 billion bid for Intouch Holdings, which controls a 40.45 per cent stake in mobile operator AIS.

The transaction is at an early stage and requires approvals from Gulf Energy Development shareholders and regulators. The acquisition of Intouch and AIS would substantially broaden the energy company’s revenue base and diversify its cash flow.

Fitch Ratings said it will likely put AIS’ ratings on its watch list if the buyout happens.

In a research note, the agency said it remains unclear how Gulf Energy Development intends to fund the deal, noting the tender offer for all shares in AIS will depend on it acquiring at least 50 per cent of Intouch, up from a current 19 per cent.

Intouch and AIS are 21 per cent and 23 per cent owned by Singtel respectively.

Fitch Ratings noted the tender offer would provide financial flexibility for Singtel to fund its 5G investments, ease pressure on free cash flow and offer long-term strategic value. It added Singtel’s investments in Intouch and AIS provide a stable source of cash flow and contribute 20 per cent to total dividends received.

Intouch also controls a 41.1 per cent stake satellite operator Thaicom, but Gulf Energy Development stated it does not plan to acquire the asset.

GSMA Intelligence data showed AIS had a 45 per cent share of total mobile connections (excluding IoT) at end-March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS looks to LG Uplus for immersive 5G content

AIS forecasts slow mobile recovery in 2021

Docomo-led 5G group to optimise private networks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association