Thai court backs AIS in concession dispute

Thailand-based AIS prevailed over National Telecom (NT) in a legal case claiming the operator breached a concession agreement, with a court backing an earlier ruling by the Arbitration Tribunal dismissing the state-owned company’s claim for compensation.

The Central Administrative Court rejected a petition by NT seeking to overturn the tribunal’s decision, which dismissed its claim for THB32.8 billion ($912.6 million) in damages for AIS porting subscribers to its network between May 2013 and September 2015 following the end of a 900MHz concession.

NT can appeal the decision to the Central Administrative Court within 30 days.

TOT merged with CAT Telecom in early 2021 to form NT.

Earlier in the month, NT reached a deal to transfer half its 700MHz spectrum acquired in 2020 to AIS, which agreed to lease RAN equipment the state-owned company to allow it to deliver 5G services.

AIS ended June with 45.3 million mobile connections, True Corp (the merged True Move and dtac) 50.5 million and NT 2.2 million, data from GSMA Intelligence data showed.