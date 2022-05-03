Thai court backs AIS in compensation row

Thailand-based AIS scored a legal victory as a court rejected two claims by National Telecom (NT) seeking compensation from the operator’s subsidiary for using a shared network after a concession expired.

The Central Administrative Court ruled DPC Digital Phone Co (DPC) is not liable to pay a total of THB2.7 billion ($78.2 million). NT can appeal the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court within 30 days and a third claim seeking THB522 million remains pending.

NT had sought payment to cover the use of a shared network and equipment in the 1800MHz band during a temporary extension to a concession between DPC and CAT Telecom, which merged with TOT to form NT in early 2021.

AIS won a number of court victories in 2021 against TOT and CAT Telecom which asked for compensation related to concession deals.