 Thai court backs AIS in compensation row - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Thai court backs AIS in compensation row

03 MAY 2022

Thailand-based AIS scored a legal victory as a court rejected two claims by National Telecom (NT) seeking compensation from the operator’s subsidiary for using a shared network after a concession expired.

The Central Administrative Court ruled DPC Digital Phone Co (DPC) is not liable to pay a total of THB2.7 billion ($78.2 million). NT can appeal the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court within 30 days and a third claim seeking THB522 million remains pending.

NT had sought payment to cover the use of a shared network and equipment in the 1800MHz band during a temporary extension to a concession between DPC and CAT Telecom, which merged with TOT to form NT in early 2021.

AIS won a number of court victories in 2021 against TOT and CAT Telecom which asked for compensation related to concession deals.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

