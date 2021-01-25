Thai court backs AIS compensation claim - Mobile World Live

A Thai court dismissed a petition filed by TOT to overturn an arbitration panel’s ruling, with the state-owned enterprise required to compensate AIS for revenue share related to a concession deal between the two operators.

The Central Administrative Court’s decision means TOT needs to pay AIS THB1.35 billion ($45 million) including interest, covering an international direct dialling service running from November 2008 to September 2012, part of a 900MHz concession agreement which expired in September 2015.

In May 2017, the Thai Arbitration Institute ruled TOT was liable to pay AIS the revenue share.

TOT can appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court within 30 days.

In September 2019, AIS ended a dispute with TOT after agreeing to lease towers from the state-run company for ten years.

Last week, the operator won a long-running case with CAT Telecom relating to an expired concession agreement involving a subsidiary.