 Thai 700MHz auction delayed again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thai 700MHz auction delayed again

27 MAR 2019

Thailand’s telecoms regulator pushed back a sale of 700MHz airwaves planned for May to August or September as it needs more time to prepare for the auction, Bangkok Post reported.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, said plans for recalling spectrum from broadcasters and compensating them, along with setting of the auction conditions are expected to be finalised in April, with the reserve price to be set in May, the newspaper reported.

He said NBTC then needs at least three months to complete all the preparation for the auction for the 700MHz band, which won’t be available until 2020. TV operators using the band will be reassigned spectrum in the T-Band (470MHz to 510MHz).

The draft auction plan was approved after a public hearing. Seven blocks of 5MHz will be sold.

Despite a lack of interest from country’s three major mobile operators, which have all spent billions of baht on spectrum over the past three years, the regulator said in October 2018 it planned to hold a 4G auction in February to sell spectrum which went unsold in previous sales. It added it was looking to more than double the payment period from previous sales to attract interest.

The target was first delayed in December 2018.

In late January, the regulator in late January announced new plans to hold a 5G spectrum auction across the 26GHz, 28GHz and 2.6GHz bands later this year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Thailand plots fresh 5G sale bid

True Move stands still on 700MHz auction

Hong Kong raises $767M in spectrum auction
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association