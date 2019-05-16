 Tencent rebounds despite games revenue dip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Tencent rebounds despite games revenue dip

16 MAY 2019

Tencent rebounded from a loss in Q4 with double-digit growth in profit and revenue in the first quarter of 2019, driven by gains in fintech services and social advertising.

Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO, said: “We sustained healthy user engagement across our key platforms, with notable growth in the number of short videos uploaded and shared by users on QQ and Weixin. Our payment, other fintech services and cloud business, while still at an early stage of expansion, are now generating substantial revenues.”

He added: “We believe we are building solid foundations for future growth” in the consumer and industrial internet domains.

Net profit increased 17 per cent year-on-year to CNY27.2 billion ($3.9 billion), while total revenue was up 16 per cent to CN85.5 billion.

Its profitability was hit in 2018 by a nine-month government freeze on online game approvals, which was lifted in December.

Continued delays
Revenue in its value-added services segment increased 4 per cent year-on-year to CNY49 billion, with online games sales dipping 1 per cent to CNY28.5 billion. The decline was offset by a 13 per cent increase in social networks revenue, which was driven by growth from its live broadcast services and video streaming subscriptions.

Smartphone games revenue fell 2 per cent to CNY21.2 billion due to fewer new game releases. The company said the release of the Perfect World Mobile game late in the quarter contributed substantially to cash receipts, but only modestly to reported revenue as it deferred the majority of the income for subsequent periods.

In the second quarter, it said it has or will release several mid-to-hardcore games.

Its finech and business services segment grew 44 per cent to CNY21.8 billion, which it credited to increases in commercial payment and cloud services.

Online advertising revenue rose 25 per cent to CNY13.4 billion, with social ad sales rising 34 per cent to CNY9.9 billion. The company said the overall growth rate for ads was down compared with previous years because of the “challenging macro environment”.

Monthly active users (MAUs) on WeChat and the Chinese version Weixin increased 6.9 per cent year-on-year to 1.1 billion, while smart device MAU of is instant messaging platform QQ edged up 0.9 per cent to 700 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: China pushing for AI dominance

Tencent Q4 profit tumbles

Tencent, NetEase receive China game relief
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association