 Tencent, Huawei partner on cloud gaming - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Tencent, Huawei partner on cloud gaming

27 MAR 2020

Tencent Games and Huawei established a joint innovation lab to develop a cloud-gaming platform running on the vendor’s home-grown Kunpeng processor, one of several moves the company made to expand the market for the silicon.

In a statement, Tencent SVP Ma Xiaoyi said its strategic collaboration with Huawei will combine the companies’ strengths in gaming. In future, the company will will use Kunpeng processors to “build quality, cost-effective” mobile cloud gaming services.

Ma noted Tencent Games recently developed the GameMatrix platform designed for mobile cloud gaming.

The announcement was made at Huawei’s Developer Conference 2020, a two-day online event which opened today (27 March) where the company also committed to investing an additional $200 million this year to promote its Developer Program 2.0 through support for universities, start-ups, developers and partners.

Huawei launched the programme in 2019, earmarking $1.5 billion over five years to promote industry development.

In a keynote, the president of Huawei’s Cloud and AI business group Hou Jinlong (pictured) branded developers “the key to changing the computing world”, noting key roles in powering “enterprise innovations” and new industry ecosystems.

He said the vendor had signed up 1.6 million developers since initiating the scheme, which aims to attract 5 million in total over its tenure. Huawei will work with those companies and other industry partners to “provide robust, economical computing power by leveraging the multi-core, high-concurrency advantages of Kunpeng processors”.

Over the past 15 months, it doubled efforts to develop in-house components, including the Kunpeng line of processors, as it faces US trade restrictions on its supply of chips, with companies now requiring a licence to do business with the vendor.

Huawei unveiled the Kunpeng 920 chipset in January 2019, at the time claiming it was the industry’s highest-performance ARM-based server CPU.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US seeks solution to Huawei trade extensions

US moves to cut off Huawei international chip supply

5G wait hits Australia smartphone sales
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association