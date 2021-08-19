 Tencent braced for additional regulations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Tencent braced for additional regulations

19 AUG 2021

Tencent president Martin Lau revealed the gaming and social media giant is preparing for more regulatory action in the near future, noting a crackdown on internet companies is a global trend and not limited to China.

On an earnings call, Lau explained increased scrutiny of the internet should be expected because regulations hade been loose relative to the size and importance of the industry.

He added the government wants to foster the long-term sustainable development of the internet and Chinese regulators are “a bit ahead” in terms of execution on a “more structural regulation framework”, focused on identifying and rectifying industry misbehaviours, and emphasising compliance, social responsibility and fair behaviour.

Numbers
Chairman and CEO Pony Ma said the company recorded “healthy growth rates” in Q2 across its business lines, particularly business services and advertising, while games benefitted from international growth, with 25 per cent of revenue from non-domestic sales..

Net profit grew 29 per cent from Q2 2020 to CNY42.6 billion ($6.6 billion), aided by one-off gains of CNY20.8 billion related to investments. Revenue increased 20 per cent to CNY138.3 billion.

Mobile games revenue rose 13 per cent to CNY40.8 billion on higher ARPU and paying-user ratios. CSO James Mitchell credited growth to its Honor of Kings and Moonlight Blade Mobile titles in China, and by PUBG Mobile and Clash of Clans internationally.

PC client games revenue grew 1 per cent to CNY11 billion. Social networks sales increased 9 per cent to CNY29 billion, attributed to growth from digital content services and in-game virtual sales.

Online advertising increased 23 per cent to CNY22.8 billion, and fintech and business services grew 40 per cent to CNY41.9 billion.

Monthly active users (MAUs) of messaging service WeChat and Chinese version Weixin increased 3.8 per cent to 1.25 billion, but dropped 8.8 per cent to 590.9 million on mobile messaging platform QQ.

Its workforce increased 33 per cent to 94,000. Capex fell 27 per cent to CNY6.9 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Cost cuts ring True in Q2

China seeks input on draft anti-monopoly rules

Baidu looks to AI cloud unit for growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association