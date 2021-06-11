Telstra wind farm deal boosts renewables commitment - Mobile World Live

Telstra detailed plans to further reduce its carbon footprint and become a leader in renewable energy, unveiling a new wind farm partnership in New South Wales.

Under a long-term power purchase deal with Global Power Generation’s Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, Telstra will pay a fixed price for the majority of the energy produced over the term of the agreement.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said the wind farm will add 58-megawatts of “clean, green, decarbonised energy into the grid every year”. When production starts in mid-2023, he said the company will be more than halfway towards a goal of using 100 per cent renewables by 2025.

The operator previously signed deals to source renewable energy from a wind farm in Victoria and a solar energy site in Queensland.

Penn added Australia can become “a vanguard in the global race to provide renewable energy, bringing with it both economic and environmental benefits, and we’re helping to lead the way”.

In 2020, the operator said it reached a sustainability target of a net zero carbon footprint across its operations, part of a plan to reduce absolute emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.