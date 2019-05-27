 Telstra warned over base station code violation - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra warned over base station code violation

27 MAY 2019

Telstra, the largest operator in Australia, was issued a formal warning by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for failing to comply with rules for deploying mobile base stations.

Following a complaint from a resident, an investigation found Telstra violated the country’s base station deployment code by not fully complying with its consultation plan, which requires operators to contact residents in the immediate vicinity of a base station.

Telstra also failed to send a letter with information about the deployment to all interested and affected parties, and didn’t acknowledge receiving a written complaint within ten business days.

In a statement, the authority said the rules are designed to ensure operators provide local councils and communities with an opportunity to give input before installing mobile infrastructure.

The warning puts the operator on notice to minimise the risk of future breaches and ensure compliance. The agency said Telstra has taken steps to avoid problems in future, including reviewing its contractor complaints handling procedures and implementing regular training.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “There is public concern about the rollout of mobile infrastructure, including small cell base stations, in residential areas,” adding operators must keep affected communities in the loop and consider their feedback when establishing or upgrading mobile base stations.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

