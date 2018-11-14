English
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra to deliver connectivity to Queensland C-ITS trial

14 NOV 2018

Telstra announced it will work with a regional transport department to trial cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) technologies in a connected vehicle pilot project scheduled to start in late 2019.

In a statement the operator said it will deliver LTE data connectivity for more than 500 vehicles and 40 roadside stations for a nine-month trial being prepared by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR).

The transport authority aims to study how C-ITS can improve road safety and contribute towards a vision of cutting deaths and serious injuries on the state’s roads to zero.

TMR will develop Australia’s first security credential management system for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications, Telstra stated.

C-ITS equipped vehicles will be able to communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, road operations systems and cloud-based data sharing systems to relay safety-related messages to drivers.

The trial is Telstra’s latest move in the connected vehicle space: in 2017 it joined forces with the New South Wales (NSW) government and a number of partners to launch the first driverless vehicle trial in the state; and in 2016 teamed with Cohda Wireless to trial V2X technology.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

