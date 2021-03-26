 Telstra to delist from New Zealand exchange - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra to delist from New Zealand exchange

26 MAR 2021

Telstra decided to delist from the New Zealand stock market and move to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to streamline its shareholder services.

In a statement, the Australian operator explained its shareholders on the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) have declined over time and, with the ASX accessible to New Zealand-based shareholders, Telstra considers delisting an appropriate step.

Trading of shares on NZX will halt at the close of business on 16 June, with the shares transferred to the ASX. Telstra will delist from NZX on 18 June.

NZX’s regulatory arm approved the delisting, subject to Telstra meeting certain conditions.

In a letter to shareholders, the operator said “if you hold Telstra shares on NZX, your shares will be automatically transferred”, adding there will be no change to “the way we pay our dividends and we will continue to pay dividends in New Zealand or Australian dollars”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra trims fiscal year forecasts

Telstra claims mmWave data rate record

Telstra admits exploiting indigenous customers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association