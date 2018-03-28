English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra tests 5G-enabled Wi-Fi in Gold Coast

28 MAR 2018

Telstra turned on 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots on two streets in Gold Coast to give users in the city a taste of 5G as it evaluates the next-generation mobile technology.

In a move the operator said is a world first, people in the areas covered are being offered free internet access up to a maximum daily download limit of 10GB per device. Mike Wright, Telstra’s MD Networks, said it is using the connectivity from its recently opened 5G Innovation Centre to power a series of Wi-Fi hotspots as well as Australia’s first 5G connected car.

“We have said we intend to lead on 5G, and with these 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots Australian consumers will be among the first people in the world to try the technology,” Wright said.

“Taking 5G technology out of a lab and into the hands of consumers is another key milestone on Telstra’s roadmap to offering 5G services in 2019.”

Although there are currently no 5G-compatible smartphones or tablets available commercially, Telstra explained in a statement that connecting 5G backhaul and infrastructure in its exchange to a standard Wi-Fi access point enables people to experience the technology on their existing devices.

Wright explained limits on Wi-Fi throughput means a single hotspot cannot come close to reaching the limits of 5G at its Innovation Centre: “By using multiple hotspots with potentially hundreds of smartphone users served through a single 5G device we are able to get closer to demonstrating 5G in a real world environment,” he explained.

“Our 5G backhaul is capable of delivering download speeds of more than 3Gb/s, which is capable of supporting around 1,000 HD movies being streamed simultaneously.”

Telstra is also using mmWave spectrum to put a connected car on the road with the Intel 5G Automotive Trial Platform. The operator said it is achieving download speeds approaching 1Gb/s inside the car, which is also equipped with a Wi-Fi access point.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ claims a 5G games tournament first

KDDI, Samsung trial 5G at baseball stadium

Telstra fined $7.7M over third party billing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association