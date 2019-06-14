 Telstra teams with Uber on flying taxi scheme - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra teams with Uber on flying taxi scheme

14 JUN 2019

Taxi-booking app company Uber selected Australian mobile operator Telstra as its partner to develop an aerial cab project in the city of Melbourne.

In a statement, Uber said the pair will work over the next 12 months to assess what network infrastructure, connectivity requirements and other capabilities would be required to support aerial mobility in urban centres.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said: “Telstra is excited to be part of a truly momentous point in time for Melbourne on the world stage”, adding the focus would be around its 5G network along with “ongoing work on drones and related standards”.

Test flights are due to start in 2020, with commercial operations planned for 2023.

Susan Anderson, Uber’s regional GM for Australia, New Zealand and North Asia, said Australian state governments have adopted a forward-looking approach to future transport technology.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

