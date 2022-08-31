 Telstra taps NBN Co exec for retail role - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra taps NBN Co exec for retail role

31 AUG 2022

Telstra named NBN Co executive Brad Whitcomb to head its Consumer and Small Business unit, as incoming CEO Vicki Brady puts the final touch on the management team before taking the helm tomorrow (1 September).

Whitcomb (pictured, right) served as chief customer officer for government-backed NBN Co since July 2020 and held multiple roles over the last eight years.

Brady noted Whitcomb was responsible for delivering more than AUD5 billion ($3.4 billion) in annual wholesale broadband service revenue across a range of access technologies.

He also worked for two years at Vodafone Hutchison Australia as chief strategy and business transformation officer.

Whitcomb will start on 16 January 2023 and replaces Michael Ackland, who was appointed CFO in May after Brady was selected to become CEO. Amanda Hutton, group owner of Consumer and Digitisation, will manage the group executive role until Whitcomb steps in.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

