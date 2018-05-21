English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra scrambles to restore 4G services

21 MAY 2018

Telstra, the largest mobile operator in Australia, announced voice and data services on its 4G network were getting back to normal levels after being hit by its second network outage this month.

In a tweet, the operator said it resolved the nationwide outage after bypassing hardware which prevented some customers from accessing its 4G services. The problem also affected its 3G network because traffic was offloaded to that infrastructure.

“We’re very sorry for the interruption to services,” the operator stated in the tweet.

The operator, with a 51 per cent market share, confirmed in the morning it was facing a network outage, which started about 10 am local time on Monday (21 May).

Nationwide impact
While Telstra did not say how many customers were affected, network monitoring company Aussie Outages said the problem affected major Australian cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide (see image below, click to enlarge).
Before service was back to normal, Telstra had said its 3G and 4G voice and data traffic volume was being progressively restored as it worked with many of its enterprise and government customers to ensure a swift resolution.

Thousands of Telstra subscribers have taken to social media to complain about today’s outage, which comes a matter of weeks after a similar problem with the operator’s 4G network.

In that case, the outage was caused by technical works during an upgrade to traffic control equipment in Melbourne.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Why is Bangladesh experiencing tepid 4G uptake?

Telstra chief issues warning on falling margins

Telstra halts sale of ZTE smartphones
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association