Telstra preps for 26GHz trials - Mobile World Live

Australian operator Telstra readied trials in the 26GHz band as it prepared to launch its next wave of 5G services.

With network partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, the operator said it is testing the mmWave spectrum, which allows greater capacity in high-density areas, making it ideal for coverage in places including train stations, shopping centres and sports stadiums.

Without disclosing a launch date, the operator said it is planning to give customers early trial access to the technology.

An auction of 26GHz spectrum by the Australian Communications and Media Authority is scheduled for early 2021.

Telstra rolled out 5G service on the 3.6GHz band in May 2019 and now has coverage in 32 cities, with the goal of 35 urban areas by end-June.

Channa Seneviratne, a network and infrastructure engineering executive at Telstra, said the company will be layering several frequencies together to deliver 5G’s potential for high speeds, low latency and high capacity.

The operator also announced a mmWave-compatible Wi-Fi hotspot, the Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro, which will be introduced along with the 26GHz rollout.