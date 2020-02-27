 Telstra preps for 26GHz trials - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra preps for 26GHz trials

27 FEB 2020

Australian operator Telstra readied trials in the 26GHz band as it prepared to launch its next wave of 5G services.

With network partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, the operator said it is testing the mmWave spectrum, which allows greater capacity in high-density areas, making it ideal for coverage in places including train stations, shopping centres and sports stadiums.

Without disclosing a launch date, the operator said it is planning to give customers early trial access to the technology.

An auction of 26GHz spectrum by the Australian Communications and Media Authority is scheduled for early 2021.

Telstra rolled out 5G service on the 3.6GHz band in May 2019 and now has coverage in 32 cities, with the goal of 35 urban areas by end-June.

Channa Seneviratne, a network and infrastructure engineering executive at Telstra, said the company will be layering several frequencies together to deliver 5G’s potential for high speeds, low latency and high capacity.

The operator also announced a mmWave-compatible Wi-Fi hotspot, the Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro, which will be introduced along with the 26GHz rollout.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

