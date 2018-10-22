English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra pledges to improve emergency service calls

22 OCT 2018

Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile operator, committed to improving the delivery of emergency calls after the ability of people to use the triple zero service was disrupted.

An investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found Telstra failed to ensure 1,433 calls were carried as a result of network problems and breached a rule requiring telecoms providers ensure calls made to triple zero using their networks are carried to the operator of the emergency call service.

The operator said in a statement the disruption was due to the combined impact of three separate network issues: a hardware fault; fire damage to a main inter-capital fibre cable; and a software fault.

Telstra committed to improving the redundancy and diversity of its network, developing new communication protocols to be used in the event of another disruption and benchmarking its systems against international best practice.

Reducing risk
ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “The actions Telstra has already taken will help strengthen the emergency call service and minimise the risk of another disruption to this critical service.”

In a statement, the agency said it is also reviewing emergency call service rules to ensure they are as robust as possible in the context of current technologies and that they impose clear, consistent and appropriate obligations.

Telstra said it established a programme to address 11 recommendations made by the Department of Communications and the Arts, which conducted its own investigation, and a number of these have already been completed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm push 4G limits

ACCC gets tough over operator unlimited claims
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association