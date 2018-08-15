English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra passes next phase in 5G preparations

15 AUG 2018

Telstra continued its march towards a commercial 5G launch in 2019, switching on its first compatible cell sites in Gold Coast to enable testing of pre-commercial devices.

The operator said it aims to deploy more than 200 5G-compatible sites across Australia by the year-end. In a statement, CEO Andrew Penn said the additional rollouts will target the country’s capital cities, regional centres “and other high demand areas”, to enable devices to be assessed under real-world conditions.

Penn added the new sites will also expand testing of a previously announced connected car, which he noted was one of the first products delivered by a 5G Innovation Centre Telstra opened in Gold Coast in February.

The facility had also delivered “the world’s first precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots”, the executive said.

Telstra’s 5G rollout is supported by a AUD5 billion ($3.61 billion) investment in mobile networks over three years to end-June 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung unveils 3GPP-compliant 5G modem

Huawei unlikely to face Australia 5G ban

Spark New Zealand sets 5G rollout schedule
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association