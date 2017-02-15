English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra launches mobile hotspot, new broadband plans

15 FEB 2017

Australia’s largest operator Telstra launched what is says is the world’s fastest mobile hotspot, offering typical speeds of 5Mb/s to 300Mb/s in the operator’s 4GX coverage areas.

To coincide with the launch, Telstra introduced new mobile data and wireless broadband plans with unlimited access to its network of 750,000 hotspots until 27 March 2018. It also is offering up to 200GB of free cloud storage and free live streaming of every Australian Football League, National Rugby League and Netball 2017 season games.

The new plans and the Nighthawk M1 mobile hotspot are targeted at businesses and households without access to fixed-line broadband service and well as people who rent their homes, Telstra said. The Netgear hotspot supports up to 20 Wi-Fi devices.

My Business Mobile Data plans include data allowances that can be shared between colleagues, clients or vendors. Once the pooled data runs out it is automatically topped up in 1GB blocks for AUD10 ($7.68). Plans are available on 12- or 24-month contracts or a casual month-to-month basis for an AUD10 premium.

Home Wireless Broadband Plus plans start at AUD100 per month with 40GB of data included, and are available on either 12- or 24-month contracts.

Go Mobile Data Plus packages come with data allowances which can be shared with eligible services on the same account. Starting at AUD15 per month, the plans are available on 12- or 24-month contracts.

Customers taking up AUD45 and above plans receive a Nighthawk M1 hotspot at no additional cost each month when they stay connected for 24 months.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra, partners, complete Gigabit LTE demonstration

Telstra executives say its CES Vegas gamble paid off

Telstra names Ericsson’s Eriksson as CTO

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association