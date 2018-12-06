English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra inches closer to 5G with video calls

06 DEC 2018

Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile operator, announced it completed video calls on its test 5G network and unveiled a mid-band 5G mobile hotspot device from HTC.

Working with Ericsson and Qualcomm, the operator made what it said was the first 5G video call in the country, conducted at its 5G Innovation Centre in Gold Coast. It also made a video call from its Sydney headquarters to the 5G centre.

The HTC 5G Hub device, built in collaboration with Telstra, is expected to be available in 2019.

Andrew Penn, Telstra CEO (pictured), said the device unveiling marked an important milestone in its 5G roadmap, signalling consumers and businesses are one step closer to getting their hands on 5G devices.

“Telstra’s 5G development and testing in real-world environments is crucial to ensure Australians are among the first in the world to have access to 5G devices such as the HTC 5G Hub,” Penn said.

The operator also revealed a 5G smartphone prototype from ZTE and a 5G mobile hotspot prototype from Inseego.

In August it switched on its first 5G-compatible cell sites in Gold Coast to enable testing of pre-commercial devices, with aims to deploy more than 200 sites across Australia by the year-end. Penn said the base stations support peak speeds approaching 2Gb/s.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo plans 5G lab in Guam

Telstra, Arduino partner to open up IoT access

3HK runs 5G trials in 3.5GHz, 28GHz bands
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association