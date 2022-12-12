 Telstra in virtualisation move with Ericsson cloud RAN - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra in virtualisation move with Ericsson cloud RAN

12 DEC 2022

Telstra completed a 5G data call on its live network using Ericsson’s cloud RAN architecture in a trial in Gold Coast, paving the way for the wider deployment of the virtualisation technology combined with the vendor’s fronthaul technology.

In a statement, Ericsson explained the platform virtualises the RAN baseband as cloud-native network functions for the centralised and distributed units.

The vendor claimed virtualisation of the RAN baseband will provide Telstra with increased flexibility, faster delivery of services and more efficient network operations.

Ericsson noted the commercial network trial is the first deployment of the RAN technology on its Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution, which is optimised for hosting relevant 5G applications at central data centres and at the edge.

The technology runs Ericsson’s latest packet fronthaul gateway, which Telstra deployed at three sites last week. The operator noted the nationwide deployment of the vendor’s Router 6673 gateway will prepare its network for RAN virtualisation.

Last week, the pair claimed they achieved a record peak 5G download data rate of 7.3Gb/s during a demo on the operator’s live network using a test device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

