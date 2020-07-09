 Telstra hits carbon goal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra hits carbon goal

09 JUL 2020

Australian operator Telstra achieved a sustainability target of a net zero carbon footprint across its operations, part of its broader plan to halve its absolute emissions by 2030.

In a statement, Telstra general counsel Lyndall Stoyles noted its operations were the second telecommunications business in the country to be certified as carbon neutral by the Climate Active organisation, after certification was granted to its Belong brand in December 2019.

Stoyles said the target was hit “well ahead of our initial plan” by purchasing 2.3 million carbon offset credits from projects which prevented, reduced or removed greenhouse gas emissions.

However, she explained the operator had to buy credits not only from projects based in its domestic market but also in India, as it was “extremely difficult to purchase carbon offsets from projects located in Australia”.

Stoyles urged the issue to be addressed as it showed “there are not enough projects contributing to a reduction in greenhouse emissions”.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Asia

