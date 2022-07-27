 Telstra forges 5-year cloud deal with Microsoft - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra forges 5-year cloud deal with Microsoft

27 JUL 2022

Telstra and Microsoft expanded a strategic partnership, with the operator naming Azure as a preferred cloud partner and setting the goal to become the US-based company’s largest supplier of fibre capacity in Australia.

In a statement, Telstra explained the five-year deal will drive an aim to run up to 90 per cent of services on public cloud infrastructure by 2025 as part of a multi-cloud approach. Microsoft will become an anchor tenant on a new intercity fibre network.

Telstra stated the deal was “one of the largest partnerships” Microsoft had forged with a telecoms provider globally.

Andrew Penn, Telstra CEO (pictured), said the deal fits with its T25 growth strategy.

“As the go-to partner for Microsoft in Australia, this expanded agreement will turbocharge how we deliver compelling, all-digital experiences,”

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella noted the partnership combines “Telstra’s leadership in network connectivity with the breadth and depth” of the US company’s cloud set-up “to address key challenges, including hybrid work and sustainability”.

Telstra will also establish a dedicated Microsoft practice to combine the vendor’s “cloud, edge and modern work solutions” with its network technology experts.

Microsoft will also look to increase its capacity on Telstra’s Asia-Pacific subsea cable network.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra seals Digicel Pacific acquisition

Optus CEO slates Telstra, TPG sharing deal

Telstra, Google bring immersive tech to stadium
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association