 Telstra first to deploy Ericsson fronthaul gateway - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra first to deploy Ericsson fronthaul gateway

07 DEC 2022

Australian operator Telstra deployed Ericsson’s new packet fronthaul technology, a move the vendor stated delivered significant reductions in downlink and uplink transmission and prepared the operator’s network for RAN virtualisation.

Ericsson stated the deployment at three sites in the Australian state of Victoria using ethernet transport to connect to a nearby baseband site is the first commercial installation of its Router 6673 gateway, enabling fronthaul packetisation for all available FDD radios.

It stated downlink peak fronthaul dropped from 30Gb/s to about 2Gb/s and uplink from 30Gb/s to around 16Gb/s.

Ericsson noted the gateway will enable Telstra to advantage of future cloud RAN packet switched connections

Telstra Network and Infrastructure executive Iskra Nikolova stated the ability to packetise existing FDD radio connections using the fronthaul gateway will allow it to better use a significant investment in 5G radio infrastructure, while benefitting from the rapid evolution of RAN compute technology.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, said the deployment is a noteworthy step in the journey towards network virtualisation and centralisation.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra faces court action over upload speed cuts

Telstra breaches financial hardship rules

Australian operators fined for misleading NBN claims
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association