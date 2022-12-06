 Telstra faces court action over upload speed cuts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra faces court action over upload speed cuts

06 DEC 2022

Telstra again attracted the attention of Australia’s telecoms regulator for misleading customers about the capabilities of a residential broadband service, with the operator facing a court order to compensate subscribers for halving the upload speed of a budget internet service.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking a court order requiring Telstra to pay subscribers of its low-cost Belong mobile and internet services who did not receive the service they purchased.

In a statement, the ACCC explained in 2020 Telstra moved nearly 9,000 customers on a Belong national broadband network (NBN) plan with a maximum download rate of 100Mb/s and upload of 40Mb/s to a new service with an ultimate uplink of 20Mb/s.

The ACCC alleges Telstra failed to notify customers of the reduction in the upload speed and did not lower their charges.

While Telstra acknowledged the issue and compensated about 2,500 customers with a one-off AUD90 ($60.63) credit, the ACCC believes more than 6,300 Belong customers were never informed their upload speed was cut.

ACCC commissioner Liza Carver stated. “We expect a company of Telstra’s size and experience to take their obligations under the Australian Consumer Law very seriously, including those prohibiting misleading or deceptive conduct and false or misleading representations.”

A month ago, Telstra, Optus and TPG Telecom were fined for misleading internet customers about the actual speeds they could deliver using the NBN. A legal case filed by the ACCC resulted in Telstra being fined AUD15 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra breaches financial hardship rules

Australian operators fined for misleading NBN claims

Telstra seals major renewable energy purchase deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association