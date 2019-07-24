 Telstra, Ericsson complete SA 5G call - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra, Ericsson complete SA 5G call

24 JUL 2019

Australian mobile operator Telstra and Swedish vendor Ericsson announced they completed an end-to-end 5G standalone (SA) call using the 3.6GHz spectrum band.

The call made from the operator’s 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast was supported by Ericsson’s RAN gear and a 5G SA device based on a MediaTek chipset.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said making the first SA 5G call in Australia and the entire southern hemisphere is a “vital step in driving industrial productivity and bringing Industry 4.0 to life”.

The operator, with a 50 per cent market share by subscribers, started selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G at the end of May and introduced new mobile plans at end-June. It said it would offer 5G access for free over at least the first 12 months.

Channa Seneviratne, a network and infrastructure engineering executive at Telstra, said it rolled out 5G service in ten cities and plans to reach at least 35 cities over the next 12 months.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

