 Telstra drops plan to sell InfraCo stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra drops plan to sell InfraCo stake

17 AUG 2023
Telstra CEO Vicki Brady in a pink jacket with black trousers pictured on stage

Telstra revealed it plans to hold on to its InfraCo unit, as it issued numbers for its fiscal 2023 (to 30 June) showing gains driven by its mobile and international business.

CEO Vicki Brady (pictured) explained in its earnings release it decided maintaining the current ownership structure for InfraCo Fixed was the best strategy.

Telstra believes “the greatest value to be created for shareholders” lies in maintaining the InfraCo Fixed status quo “for at least the medium term”, Brady said.

Brady noted fiscal 2023 results indicated Telstra is on track to deliver the majority of its T25 strategy objectives.

“While our cost reduction ambition is being challenged by high inflation, we still expect to achieve the large majority of this by FY25.”

Net profit grew 13 per cent year-on-year AUD2.1 billion ($1.3 billion) and revenue 5.4 per cent to AUD23.2 billion.

Mobile service revenue increased 7.9 per cent to AUD7.8 billion on roaming and post-paid ARPU gains.

Handset sales grew 12.1 per cent to AUD2.4 billion.

Post-paid ARPU increased 6.1 per cent to AUD51.69 and prepaid fell 2.1 per cent to AUD24.68.

Prepaid subscribers rose 8.3 per cent to 3.6 million and post-paid 1 per cent to 8.8 million.

Fixed-line revenue for enterprises fell 1.6 per cent to AUD3.6 billion.

International operations grew 62 per cent to AUD2.4 billion, boosted by an acquisition of Digicel Pacific in 2022.

Telstra ended June with 5G population coverage of 85 per cent, with 41 per cent of mobile traffic running on its next-generation network.

It predicted revenue to remain flat or grow 7 per cent in fiscal 2024, with capex to remain in the range of AUD3.6 billion to AUD3.7 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association