HomeAsiaNews

Telstra claims first live 5G data call in Australia

22 NOV 2018

Telstra announced what it said was Australia’s first live 5G connection using a commercial chipset on its mobile network on the Gold Coast.

The operator, the largest in the country with a 50 per cent market share, said the 5G 3GPP Release 15 data call was made using its 3.5GHz spectrum, Ericsson’s latest 5G network software and Qualcomm’s commercial 5G chipset in a form factor device.

Channa Seneviratne, a network engineering executive at Telstra, said field testing with a commercial chipset and its live network moves verification from “the lab into the street”. He added that the announcement is a significant milestone as it signals commercial 5G devices are getting closer.

The operator also said it turned on two 5G-enabled base stations in the state of Tasmania. In August it switched on its first 5G-compatible cell sites in Gold Coast to enable testing of pre-commercial devices, with aims to deploy more than 200 sites across Australia by the year-end.

Telstra plans a commercial 5G launch in 2019 and is engaged in various trials at its 5G Innovation Centre in Gold Coast, which it opened in February.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

