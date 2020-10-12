Telstra claims 5G population coverage tops 40% - Mobile World Live

Telstra deployed its 2,000th 5G base station, with availability in more than 60 cities and towns covering in excess of 41 per cent of the population.

In a statement said more than 1,400 suburbs have at least 50 per cent 5G coverage. In the past few months it added the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, along with parts of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Nikos Katinakis, group executive for networks and IT at Telstra, said it also rolled out improved in-building coverage in parts of Brisbane, Melbourne and Darling, include shopping and convention centres.

“It’s an exciting time for 5G, with a number of new flagship devices on the near horizon. As more and more people get their hands on the devices of the future, it’s important for us to keep working hard to bring Australia’s best 5G to more and more cities and regional areas.”

In August, Telstra targeted 75 per cent population coverage by mid-2021.

Telstra launched its 5G service on the 3.6GHz band in May 2019: in early July, it detailed a focus on mmWave technology, seeking to boost capacity and data rates in high-density areas.