 Telstra breaches financial hardship rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra breaches financial hardship rules

24 NOV 2022

Australia’s telecoms regulator ordered Telstra to comply with consumer protection rules after an investigation found problems with IT systems incorrectly allowed it to take credit management action against customers on a financial hardship arrangement.

Under the country’s telecoms code, operators are required to suspend credit management action while a financial hardship arrangement is being discussed or is in place.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) noted in a statement problems in two Telstra legacy IT systems prevented or delayed a status update of the customers involved.

The agency said any further non-compliance could lead to penalties of up to AUD250,000 ($166,511), adding the recent probe follows multiple ACMA enforcement actions against Telstra for a range of issues due to problems with IT systems.

Acting ACMA chair Creina Chapman said financial hardship arrangements are a key consumer protection tool to support people experiencing financial difficulties.

“Telstra must continue to address these long-standing issues as a matter of urgency so that its systems can deliver on customer safeguards,” Chapman said.

ACMA said 70 customers were affected between August 2019 and April 2022, with service restricted for 22, suspended for four, disconnected for five and two were referred to outside collection agencies. The others received letters or calls requesting payment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australian operators fined for misleading NBN claims

Telstra seals major renewable energy purchase deal

ACCC delves deeper into Telstra, TPG deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association