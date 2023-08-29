 Telstra appoints new chair - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra appoints new chair

29 AUG 2023
Two people walk past a glass fronted Telstra store as one emerges from inside and others browse at products

Telstra named board member Craig Dunn as chair after John Mullen announced he would retire after an AGM on 17 October after seven years in the role.

Mullen was a board member for 15 years and stated the time is right to leave as a new leadership team has been put in place.

Vicki Brady took over from Andy Penn as CEO in 2022.

Mullen stated he worked closely with Dunn since he joined the board in 2016, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the board.

“The board unanimously supported his appointment”.

Dunn is chair of the audit and risk committee and a member of the nomination committee.

He noted during Mullen’s time on the board, Telstra navigated significant upheaval, including two negotiations with NBN Co and the government, the subsequent rollout of the national network and its impact on its business.

“The company is leaner and more agile and strongly positioned to grow.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

