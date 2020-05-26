 Telstra 5G coverage reaches 47 cities - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra 5G coverage reaches 47 cities

26 MAY 2020

Australia’s largest operator Telstra expanded its 5G network to cover parts of 47 cities, ahead of its target of reaching 35 urban areas before end-June.

Channa Seneviratne, a network engineering executive, said 5G service is available to some 8 million Australians, with 700 suburbs in major cities more than 50 per cent covered by the new mobile technology. He claimed some have 100 per cent coverage and are well ahead of schedule.

Its mobile coverage maps show where the technology is currently available, as well as 3G and 4G services, he noted.

The operator rolled out 5G service on the 3.6GHz band in May 2019 and had coverage in 32 cities in late February. At that time it readied trials in the 26GHz band as it prepared to launch its next wave of 5G services using mmWave spectrum.

Seneviratne said high-band mmWave spectrum won’t be auctioned off until 2021, but it has started testing to make sure its network is ready and has three test sites live on its network.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

