 Telkomsel turns on 5G in major cities - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telkomsel turns on 5G in major cities

27 MAY 2021

Indonesia-based Telkomsel reportedly launched commercial 5G service in six residential locations in Jakarta and in parts of eight other cities today (27 May), making it the first in the country to offer the next-generation technology.

Local news outlet Kompas stated services were live, with the launch coming three days after Telkomsel detailed its plan.

The Ministry of Communication and Information had already approved the launch. Telkomsel secured 20MHz of 2.3GHz spectrum in an auction last month.

Kompas quoted Telkomsel president director Setyanto Hantoro (pictured) as saying the massive capex required means it has to roll out in phases.

In a statement issued on 24 May, Telkomsel explained it would initially offer 5G on a limited basis in the cities of Balikpapan, Bandung, Batam, Denpasar, Makassar, Medan, Solo and Surabaya.

Hantoro expressed hope 5G would accelerate Indonesians’ digital lifestyle and enable entrepreneurs to “create more opportunities and new jobs through various digital technology innovations”.

“We hope that the presence of 5G technology will not only accelerate the digital lifestyle of the Indonesian people to become smart digital users, but also encourage the birth of smart digital preneurs that can create more opportunities and new jobs through various digital technology innovations for all Indonesians. 

“In the future, Telkomsel will continue to strengthen collaboration with all stakeholders to accelerate the strengthening of the 5G ecosystem”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

