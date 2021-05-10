 Telkomsel boosts Gojek investment - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telkomsel boosts Gojek investment

10 MAY 2021

Indonesia-based Telkomsel stumped up an additional $300 million for local taxi-booking company Gojek, as the mobile player moved to strengthen a partnership announced in November 2020.

In a translated statement, Telkomsel president director Setyanto Hantoro said the new investment reinforces the companies’ shared vision to develop “answers to real problems in society through digital and technological innovation”.

“Telkomsel is optimistic this latest investment effort will open more opportunities for the public to see and enjoy more advanced technology-based innovations.”

Setyanto said the funding was part of a strategy to bolster its digital business through connectivity, platforms and services.

Gojek co-CEO Andre Soelistyo stated the operator’s continued funding will optimise each company’s resources and technology expertise, to innovate and expand the benefits of the digital economy to more consumers, drivers and SMEs across Indonesia.

Telkomsel invested $150 million in Gojek in November 2020, seeking to drive Indonesia’s mobile-first market and digital transformation.

