Telenor names new chief for Myanmar - Mobile World Live

 Telenor names new chief for Myanmar
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor names new chief for Myanmar

13 MAR 2020

Telenor Group appointed a new head at its mobile unit in Myanmar, two months after previous CEO Sharad Mehrotra was transferred to take over dtac, the company’s subsidiary in Thailand.

Jon Omund Revhaug, currently chief of Telenor Procurement, will become CEO of the Myanmar unit on 1 April. Thomas Skjelbred, COO and deputy chief at the buying unit, will replace Revhaug.

Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, chief corporate affairs officer at Telenor Myanmar, is the interim leader in Myanmar after Mehrotra replaced Alexandra Reich as head of dtac on 1 February.

Reich stepped down after less than two years in the role.

In a statement, Irfan Wahab Khan, EVP of Telenor’s Emerging Asia Cluster and chair at Telenor Myanmar, said Revhaug had played an instrumental role in the development, growth and success of the procurement organisation since 2008.

“His extensive experience from our industry, including several positions in Telenor, makes him the right candidate to lead Telenor Myanmar going forward.”

The top-level management changes earlier in the year also saw the chief of Grameenphone in Bangladesh, Michael Foley, relocate to Africa and be replaced by deputy CEO and CMO Yasir Azman.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

