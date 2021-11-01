Telenor Myanmar highlights damage to towers

Telenor Myanmar estimated as many as 800,000 customers were unable to fully access mobile and data services because of damage or threats to its mobile infrastructure.

The operator has 8,900 towers across 330 townships. In a Q3 update Telenor explained it assumes other three mobile networks in Myanmar are affected to about the same degree.

Telenor stated site security is the responsibility of tower operators and it is working closely with its partners to provide protection. Towers are secured by fences, which are regularly monitored by its business sustainability team, it stated.

The operator noted the launch of a programme to address site security, opting not to service or restore sites suspected or confirmed to have been vandalised until protections improve.

Telenor explained Myanmar authorities continue to issue orders limiting connectivity, with the scope or duration of the directives not made public. All operators are obliged under law to implement the orders.

The operator is in the process of exiting Myanmar.

Telenor ended September with 19.5 million subscribers, GSMA Intelligence data showed.