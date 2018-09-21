English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor, MPT expand Myanmar 4G networks

21 SEP 2018

The two largest mobile operators in Myanmar announced plans to accelerate their 4G rollouts, with the goal of reaching 300 townships by the year-end.

Telenor Myanmar, the second largest operator, said it aims to increase coverage from 255 townships currently. With more than 8,000 network sites nationwide, the operator said it now serves 19 million customers across all parts of the country, with coverage today standing at more than 75 per cent.

Amaresh Kumar, CMO of Telenor Myanmar, said: “We want more Myanmar people to enjoy the powerful internet, so we decided to fast track our network expansion plan to cover more townships this year.”

Last week market leader MPT said it plans to widen its LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) coverage to 300 townships by the end of 2018. CCO Reizo Umeda said the new deployments use 4×4 MIMO and carrier aggregation technology.

The companies have stepped up deployments as they face competition from new entrant MyTel, which launched services in March.

Ooredoo Myanmar, the nation’s third-largest mobile player, announced in February it expanded 4G coverage to 200 (67 per cent) of the country’s townships.

The operator currently leads the way in 4G connections: GSMA Intelligence data for Q2 showed 70 per cent of its customers were on LTE, compared with 15 per cent for Telenor and 5 per cent at MPT. However, in terms of overall market share the roles are reversed: MPT held a 47 per cent share; Telenor 34 per cent; and Ooredoo 17 per cent.

MyTel held a 2 per cent share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm push 4G limits

BSNL allocated 4G spectrum

Blog: China operator H1 2018 scorecard
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association