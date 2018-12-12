 Telenor completes NB-IoT trials in Myanmar - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor completes NB-IoT trials in Myanmar

12 DEC 2018

Telenor Myanmar worked with Ericsson to conduct NB-IoT trials on its LTE network in the city of Mandalay, claiming to be the first in the country to test IoT networks.

The operator, the second largest in the country by subscribers, said the tests involved IoT applications including connected vehicles and ambient sensors.

Jai Prakash, CTO of Telenor Myanmar, said in a statement: “This trial demonstrated the technological advancement of Telenor Myanmar network and its readiness for embracing future technologies like 5G.”

The operator didn’t reveal details on plans to roll out a commercial NB-IoT network.

It held a 32 per cent market share with 18 million mobile connections at end Q3, of which 4G accounted for nearly 18 per cent, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

