Taiwan set to become 4G-only nation by year-end

Just six months after Taiwan’s last 2G networks were closed, the National Communications Commission (NCC) announced mobile operators have until the end of the year to move 6.43 million 3G subscribers to their 4G networks, Taipei Times reported.

The 3G licences held by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone and Taiwan Star on the 2.1GHz band expire on 31 December. Asia Pacific Telecom, the country’s smallest operator, ended its 3G service in 2017.

Taiwan’s four largest mobile players all acquired spectrum in 2.1GHz band, currently used for the expiring 3G service, in an auction in 2017.

In July 2017, despite nearly 90,000 holdouts (0.3 per cent of the country’s 31.6 million mobile connections), the country’s three largest mobile operators – Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and

Far EasTone – stopped service on their 2G networks.

GSMA Intelligence figures show Taiwan had 21.2 million 4G connections as of end-December, with market leader Chunghwa Telecom accounting for nearly 38 per cent of the total.