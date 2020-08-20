 Taiwan readies China OTT video block - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Taiwan readies China OTT video block

20 AUG 2020

Taiwan detailed a crackdown on video streaming services provided by companies based in mainland China said to be operating illegally on the island.

In a translated statement, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said it will issue an order on 3 September barring Taiwanese citizens and organisations from providing OTT services for China-based companies.

To prevent services from illegally operating in Taiwan through “alternative means such as agents and distributors”, the National Communications Commission, and telecoms and media regulator will enforce the new policy.

In 2016 the ministry rejected an application from Baidu’s video streaming service iQiyi to establish a local subsidiary due to concerns over breaches of investment and broadcast rules.

The move is the latest blow for China internet giants’ non-domestic operations, with the US taking a hard line on TikTok and WeChat, and a host of mobile apps banned by India due to security concerns.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

